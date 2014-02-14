Domracheva doubles up with 15KM gold

Belarus' Darya Domracheva reacts after crossing the finish line in the women's biathlon 15km individual event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - Darya Domracheva of Belarus picked up her second gold medal of the Sochi Olympics on Friday when she blew away the opposition in the biathlon 15km individual race.

Domracheva, who won the pursuit on Tuesday, made one mistake at the shooting range but it hardly mattered as she produced a dominant display on the skis.

Swiss Selina Gasparin shot cleanly but had to settle for silver, a gaping one minute 15.7 seconds behind the winner, while another Belarusian, Nadezhda Skardino, claimed the bronze, 1:38.2 off the pace.

Norwegian Tora Berger’s disappointing Olympics failed to improve. She finished almost four minutes behind Domracheva in 16th place.

It quickly became apparent that Domracheva, who had sent a clear warning by comfortably winning the pursuit, was on a good day.

She shot quickly and then let her skis do the talking and although several rivals still had to finish their race, it was obvious the gold medal was in the bag as soon as she crossed the line.

Just like France’s Martin Fourcade on the men’s side, Domracheva is so fast on the skis that she can afford a mistake on the shooting range.

Others did not have that luxury and Czech Gabriela Soukalova and Frenchwoman Anais Bescond, who made two mistakes each, settled for frustrating fourth and fifth places.

The next women’s event is the mass start, where Domracheva will be the hot favorite.