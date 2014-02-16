FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Men's mass start postponed until Monday
February 16, 2014 / 3:56 PM / 4 years ago

Men's mass start postponed until Monday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - The Olympic biathlon men’s 15km mass start at the Sochi Winter Games has been postponed until Monday due to poor visibility after heavy fog fell on the Laura center, organizers said on Sunday.

Organizers initially said the race would start at 1030 local time (0630 GMT/01:30 AM ET), though updated that information later to say it would start at 10 AM.

The International Biathlon Union (IBU), however, said in a statement: ”The postponement was due to fog not only in the stadium but also due to heavy fog on the tracks which created dangerous conditions.

“The new start time will be determined after consultation with the Sochi Organizing Committee.”

The race was first delayed by one hour from 1900 to 2000 local time but conditions did not improve.

In biathlon, athletes have to complete a distance over skis and stop at a shooting range two or four times depending on the disciplines.

The targets are 50 meters from where athletes stand or lie and were impossible to see on Sunday.

Reporting by Julien Pretot

