An official walks on the track amid dense fog before the start of the men's biathlon 15km mass start event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - The men’s Olympic biathlon mass start race, already postponed from Sunday night, was called off again on Monday because of fog and will be held on Tuesday, organizers said.

Organizers said a decision on whether the women’s mass start race scheduled for Monday at 1900 local time (1500GMT) would go ahead would be made at 1600 local time.