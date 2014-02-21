Ukraine pip Russia for women's relay win

Ukraine's Valj Semerenko hands over to her team mate Olena Pidhrushna (L) during the women's biathlon 4x6 km relay event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - Ukraine edged out Russia to claim the biathlon women’s relay at the Sochi Olympics on Friday, for just the country’s second gold medal at a Winter Games.

The emotional gold came a day after two members of the Olympic team pulled out of the Games in support of demonstrators back home after widespread anti-government protests left dozens dead and hundreds injured.

Alpine skier Bogdana Matsotska and her coach and father Oleg Matsotskyy said they had withdrawn in protest at Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovich and his government.

Norway took the bronze in a dramatic race as Ukraine’s Olena Pidhrushna lost ground in the final of four 6km legs to Russian Olga Vilukhina, but she eventually crossed the line first.

The capacity crowd roared in delight as Vilukhina had Pidhrushna in her sight before the final shooting.

Ukraine's Olena Pidhrushna skis during the women's biathlon 4x6 km relay event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

The Russian made a mistake, though, while the Ukrainian biathlete shot clean.

Russia had won the last two women’s relays at the Olympics.

France, who won silver in Vancouver four years ago, retired after Marie-Laure Brunet felt weak during her opening leg. She was taken to the medical unit.

“It was a panic thing. She could not catch her breath. But she walked into the medical centre under her own steam,” coach Siegfried Mazet said.

Ukraine’s only other title was won by figure skater Oksana Baiul in the ladies’ singles at the Lillehammer Games in 1994.