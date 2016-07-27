FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Brisbane closer to committing to 2028 Games bid
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 27, 2016 / 8:50 AM / a year ago

Brisbane closer to committing to 2028 Games bid

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Brisbane is a step closer to committing to a bid for the 2028 summer Olympics after a favorable study into the merit of hosting the Games in Australia's Queensland state.

A year-long pre-feasibility study said southeastern Queensland had the capability to bid for and host the event and local governments will decide in weeks whether to commission a more exhaustive feasibility study, local media reported.

The Gold Coast, a bustling holiday destination south of Brisbane, will host the multi-sport Commonwealth Games in 2018.

"It is about the long-term benefit of infrastructure," Brisbane city mayor Graham Quirk said.

"It's about the long-term tourism and investment opportunities that these type of events bring as well as out of that the long-term employment opportunities."

Rio de Janeiro will host the Olympics from Aug. 5-21, with Tokyo to stage the 2020 Games.

Rome, Paris, Budapest and Los Angeles are bidding for the 2024 Games, with a vote by the International Olympic Committee to decide the hosts in Sept. 2017.

Bidding for 2028 kicks off in 2019.

Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.