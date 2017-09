Zubkov ahead but Melbardis hot on his heels

Russia's pilot Alexander Zubkov and his team mates finish a heat during the four-man bobsleigh event of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games at the Sanki sliding center in Rosa Khutor February 22, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - Olympic two-man champion Alexander Zubkov will take the slenderest of leads into the final two heats of the four-man competition as the Russian bids for a golden finale to the Games on Sunday.

The 39-year-old is ahead of Latvia’s Oskars Melbardis by four hundredths of a second with German Maximilian Arndt in bronze position, 0.16 behind the leader after the first two runs on Saturday.

Zubkov, who won silver in the four-man in 2006, set the pace with a fastest first run of 54.82 but Melbardis, fifth after the first leg, climbed to second with the quickest second run of 55.13.

Zubkov, with his crew of Alexey Negodaylo, Dmitry Trunenkov and Alexey Voevoda, said the gold medal would probably be decided by whoever was quickest in the third run on Sunday.

“We will fight until the very end. It is a serious competition and a serious race.”

Melbardis, who won the test event at this track last year, believes he can go quicker as he bids to become Latvia’s first Winter Games gold medalist.

“It wasn’t perfect. There are a lot of places where we can find more time, and the second heat was better than the first. There are reserves,” he said.

American Steve Holcomb, the 2010 Vancouver champion who has been receiving intensive treatment on a calf injury, is still well in contention, one hundredth of a second out of the medals in fourth place.

The Olympic bobsleigh two-man and four-man double was last achieved by Germany’s Andre Lange in 2006.

The second run was briefly delayed after Canadian Justin Kripps, in eighth place after the first leg, tipped over at a corner with his sled skidding around several turns on its side before coming to a rest.

Kripps, Jesse Lumsden, Cody Sorensen and Ben Coakwell gingerly got to their feet and walked away apparently unharmed, the quartet given a rousing reception by the crowd.

“I’d be lying if I said that one didn’t hurt. Thanks for all the support, we were laying it all out there,” Kripps tweeted.