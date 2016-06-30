Adams heads British boxing challenge at Rio

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will send its largest boxing squad to the Olympic Games for more than 30 years, the team said on Thursday.

Ten men and two women have been named in the 12-boxer squad, including Olympic flyweight champion Nicola Adams who is attempting to become the first Briton to retain an Olympic title.

For the men, Commonwealth champion Joe Joyce will fight at super heavyweight with Lawrence Okolie named in the heavyweight division for Rio.

"This is the largest boxing squad we’ve taken to an Olympic Games since Los Angeles 1984," Team GB’s Chef de Mission Mark England said.

Nicola Adams said: "Britain has never had a two-time Olympic champion so I am really looking forward to defending my title in Rio and having the opportunity to make history for a second time."

Britain is the third most successful nation in boxing at the Olympics having won 53 medals – 17 gold, 12 silver and 24 bronze.