FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Adams heads British boxing challenge at Rio
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Pyongyang says more to come
North Korea
Pyongyang says more to come
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
June 30, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

Adams heads British boxing challenge at Rio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain Boxing - Team GB - Rio 2016 Boxing Team Announcement - English Institute of Sport, Sheffield - 30/6/16 Great Britain's Nicola Adams poses during a photo session Action Images via Reuters / Peter Cziborra Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will send its largest boxing squad to the Olympic Games for more than 30 years, the team said on Thursday.

Ten men and two women have been named in the 12-boxer squad, including Olympic flyweight champion Nicola Adams who is attempting to become the first Briton to retain an Olympic title.

For the men, Commonwealth champion Joe Joyce will fight at super heavyweight with Lawrence Okolie named in the heavyweight division for Rio.

"This is the largest boxing squad we’ve taken to an Olympic Games since Los Angeles 1984," Team GB’s Chef de Mission Mark England said.

Nicola Adams said: "Britain has never had a two-time Olympic champion so I am really looking forward to defending my title in Rio and having the opportunity to make history for a second time."

Britain is the third most successful nation in boxing at the Olympics having won 53 medals – 17 gold, 12 silver and 24 bronze.

Reporting by Neil Robinson, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.