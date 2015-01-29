FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Torch relay going to almost 250 cities before Rio 2016
#Sports News
January 29, 2015 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

Torch relay going to almost 250 cities before Rio 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Members of the Russian synchronized swimming team attend a training camp at the Maria Lenk Aquatic Center in Rio de Janeiro January 23, 2015. The Maria Lenk Aquatic Center is the venue of the synchronized swimming competition in the 2016 Olympics. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The 2016 Olympic torch relay will pass through nearly 250 cities in Brazil, giving 90 percent of the population the chance to see it, before finishing in Rio.

“The torch will go to all corners of Brazil, to the furthest and most difficult points, to allow the Brazilian people to participate,” organizing committee president Carlos Nuzman told reporters at a launch event on Thursday.

The relay will pass through the capitals of all the 26 states, plus the federal district of Brasilia, via a route of 20,000 kilometers and last about 100 days.

Nuzman said work was being carried out to ensure the relay was safe.

“The federal government is working on security together with local and state governments for all the places the torch will pass,” he explained before adding that the plans “should put everyone at ease”.

A recent survey by Mexican advocacy group Citizen Council for Public Security and Criminal Justice found Brazil had 19 of the world’s 50 most dangerous cities as calculated by murder rates last year.

Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer, editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
