Britain's King may appeal against Rio snub
June 27, 2016 / 9:15 AM / a year ago

Britain's King may appeal against Rio snub

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Olympic champion Dani King is considering appealing against the British Cycling decision to leave her out of the country’s road race team for the Rio Olympics, the rider has said.

King, who won the track team pursuit gold at the 2012 London Games, is the second-highest ranked British woman on the UCI World Tour behind world road champion Lizzie Armitstead, who leads the women’s squad with Emma Pooley and Nikki Harris occupying the other spots.

“Initially I was told that I couldn’t appeal as I wasn’t a program rider. I‘m going to explore that option,” the 25-year-old, who recovered from serious injuries suffered in a training crash in 2014, told the BBC.

“I haven’t really been given a fair explanation as to why I haven’t been selected to be completely honest. I was given nine criteria at the start of the year which I’ve been working toward and I‘m absolutely gutted.”

“I haven’t really been given a fair explanation as to why I haven’t been selected to be completely honest.”

Rio stages the Olympic Games from Aug. 5-21.

Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

