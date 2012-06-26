Eighteen-year-old Gemili ready for Games challenge

Adam Gemili reacts after realising he has qualified to represent Britain at this summer's Olympic Games following the men's 100 metres final at the British Olympic athletics trials at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, central England, June 23, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

(Reuters) - British teenager Adam Gemili, the second fastest man in Europe this year behind Frenchman Christophe Lemaitre, has decided to take part in next month’s Olympics.

The 18-year-old, who ran a speedy 10.18 seconds at a meeting in Germany earlier this month, felt unsure about his readiness for the London Games after finishing second behind Dwain Chambers in the domestic trials at the weekend.

However, speaking to BBC radio on Tuesday, Gemili said he was now prepared to take on the challenge.

“My plan is to go to the Olympics and compete with the world’s top sprinters and not get beaten too badly,” he said.

”People train their whole lives to do it. I‘m lucky that I’ve come into athletics at the right time and I’ve qualified.

“I‘m an 18-year-old and I’ve qualified for the Olympic Games so to be picked at this age in front of all the sprinters in the whole country feels amazing.”