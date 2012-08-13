BOA chairman Moynihan to step down

British Olympic Association (BOA) chairman Colin Moynihan (R) takes a photograph as British Olympian Jonathan Edwards looks on at a ceremony in the Olympic Park in Stratford in east London July 23, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Olympic Association (BOA) chairman Colin Moynihan will step down from his post later this year to give his replacement time to settle in before the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, the 1980 rowing silver medalist said on Monday.

Moynihan, who oversaw the best British medals haul in a century at the Games which finished on Sunday, has been in the role since 2005 and will hand over to a new head later this year, with a vote likely in November, a BOA spokeswoman said.

“He or she must be integrally involved in the preparations for Sochi,” Moynihan wrote in a letter to the BOA and the National Olympic Committee.

The former Sports Minister will focus on his family and his energy sector business interests but will maintain involvement with the BOA to help choose his successor.

British athletes bagged 65 medals in total, including 29 golds, to finish third in the London table behind the United States and China, a far cry from the one gold medal at the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Moynihan announced he would also be stepping down as chairman of British Ski & Snowboard (BSS).

“BSS has been transformed since the dark days of the collapse of its previous governing body into administration on the very eve of the Vancouver Games,” said Moynihan.

Britain won one gold medal in Vancouver in 2010 and the BSS is now backed by more than two million pounds ($3.14 million) raised in private-sector sponsorship and donations as they seek more success at the Winter Olympics.

Moynihan said he hoped sport would become more of a priority in schools after Britain’s showing at the London Games.

”I believe that we need to review and where relevant re-think government sports policy in order to translate the inspirational effect of the Games directly into participation.

”The new requirement for primary schools to provide competitive sport is a step in the right direction. ($1 = 0.6373 British pounds)