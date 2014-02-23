FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russians laugh at their own Olympic ring hitch
#Sports News
February 23, 2014 / 4:41 PM / 4 years ago

Russians laugh at their own Olympic ring hitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Performers form the Olympic rings during the closing ceremony for the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 23, 2014. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Russian organizers of the Winter Games made a light-hearted joke at their own expense on Sunday when, at the closing ceremony, they referred back to the moment during the opening ceremony when one of the five Olympic rings failed to unfurl.

The technical hitch was an embarrassment for the hosts, although it was the only noticeable hiccup during an impressive spectacle to launch Russia’s first Winter Games on February 7.

At the closing ceremony, while dancers in shimmering silver tops formed four perfect rings, one group remained in a tight formation, and only opened to complete the symbol when viewers at a packed Fisht Stadium had cheered the joke loudly.

Reporting by Mike Collett-White; Editing by Ossian Shine

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
