Crosscountry: Double champion Cologna to skip team sprint
February 15, 2014 / 1:35 PM / 4 years ago

Crosscountry: Double champion Cologna to skip team sprint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Gold medallist Switzerland's Dario Cologna poses during the victory ceremony for the men's cross-country 15km classic event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - Double Sochi Olympic champion Dario Cologna will not take part in Sunday’s men’s cross-country relay in order to lighten his Sochi schedule, the Swiss team said on Saturday.

Cologna won the skiathlon and the 15km classic at these Games and, with the relay and the 50km freestyle to come, taking part in the relay would have overtaxed him.

Organizers news service (ONS) quoted coach Guri Hetland as saying the athlete would not participate in the team sprint.

ONS later corrected the quotes to say Cologna was out of the relay, not the team sprint.

The Swiss Olympic Committee confirmed the information.

Cologna did not feature in Sunday’s relay official start list, which was issued on Saturday.

(Makes clear Cologna pulls out of relay, not team sprint)

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Robert Woodward

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
