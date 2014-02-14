FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cross country: Cologna makes it two golds with 15km classic win
February 14, 2014 / 11:27 AM / 4 years ago

Cross country: Cologna makes it two golds with 15km classic win

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Switzerland's Dario Cologna skis in the men's cross-country sprint quarterfinal at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - Swiss Dario Cologna won his second cross-country skiing gold medal at the Sochi Winter Olympics when he prevailed in the 15km classic on Friday.

Cologna, who won the skiathlon on Sunday, made a cautious start but was in first place at the 8km mark and his lead never decreased as he went on to became the first skier to win an Olympic 15km race twice in a row.

Swede Johan Olsson won silver and compatriot Daniel Richardsson took the bronze.

Norway’s Martin Johnsrud Sundby, who had been tipped for at least a podium finish, finished in 13th place, according to provisional results.

Reporting by Julien Pretot

