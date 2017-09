Norway's Ola Vigen Hattestad kisses his ski as he celebrates winning the men's cross-country sprint free final at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - Ola Vigen Hattestad of Norway won the cross-country men’s sprint gold medal at the Sochi Olympic Winter Games on Tuesday.

Teodor Peterson of Sweden took silver and another Swede, Emil Joensson, won the bronze.