Cross country-Hattestad wins chaotic men's sprint

Norway's Petter Jr Northug skis during the men's cross-country sprint free qualification at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - Ola Vigen Hattestad of Norway won his first Olympic title in a chaotic cross-country men’s sprint at the Sochi Winter Games on Tuesday.

Teodor Peterson of Sweden took silver and another Swede, Emil Joensson, came through to take the bronze after a tricky right-hand bend on a descent sent three skiers tumbling.

Joensson, Norwegian Anders Gloeersen and Russian Sergey Ustiugov fell and when the snow settled it was the host nation athlete who was quickest to get back on his skis.

However, more misfortune followed for Ustiugov as he realised he had broken a ski pole and watched Swede Joensson claim third place.

Marcus Hellner, another Swede, was never in contention and was already way behind when the crash happened.

Norwegian Petter Northug’s miserable Olympics continued when he was eliminated in the semi-finals. Several other top contenders, including 2010 sprint champion Nikita Kriukov of Russia, were eliminated before the final.