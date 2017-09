Norway's Maiken Caspersen Falla (front) watches as Sweden's Ida Ingemarsdotter (L) falls as they crosses the finish line in the women's cross-country sprint free semi-final at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - Maiken Caspersen Falla of Norway won the cross-country women’s sprint gold medal at the Sochi Olympic Winter Games on Tuesday.

Ingvild Flugstad Oestberg of Norway took silver and Slovenian Vesna Fabjan won the bronze.