Ruthless Canada win third straight gold

(L-R) Britain's vice Greg Drummond, Britain's skip David Murdoch and Canada's skip Brad Jacobs look on during their men's curling gold medal game at the 2014 Sochi Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Canada crushed Britain 9-3 on Friday to win the men’s Olympic curling title for the third successive time and complete a golden double after their women also triumphed.

Led by skip Brad Jacobs, the Canadians were far too clinical for a British team seeking a first men’s Olympic title since 1924.

With the match realistically out of reach after a series of mistakes, British skip David Murdoch conceded after the eighth of the 10 ends.

Canada is home to the majority of the world’s curlers but it is the first time they have won both women’s and men’s titles at an Olympics.

Canada, with a new team, took an early 2-0 lead in the first end and were 5-1 up after three ends.

The contest was effectively over in the fourth end when Murdoch had a straightforward shot for a two but overcooked it and instead, after a measurement, the Canadians took a point so instead of trailing 5-3, it was 6-1.

Canada's vice Ryan Fry delivers a shot during their men's curling gold medal game against Britain at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

British coach Soren Gran had criticized the Canadian team for their “aggressive style” in a genteel sport, comments that had been amplified by the Canadian media.

But the Canadian team, a family affair featuring Jacobs and his cousins, the brothers Ryan and E.J. Harnden, were simply too precise for a British team who played below their best.

Britain’s men had a roller-coaster ride to the final.

Looking safely on course for the semis they managed to lose their last three qualifiers, forcing them into a playoff against Norway which they won with a brilliant last stone by Murdoch.

They looked up against it in their semi-final against world champions Sweden too until a last-stone blunder by Niklas Edin allowed Murdoch to send his team into the final for the first time since the sport was re-introduced to the Games in 1998.

Sweden earlier beat China 6-4 to take the bronze, clinching the game in an extra end.