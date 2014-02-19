FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain and Canada to meet in men's final
February 19, 2014 / 7:12 PM / 4 years ago

Britain and Canada to meet in men's final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's skip David Murdoch celebrates after winning their men's curling semi-final game against Sweden at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Britain upset world champions Sweden on Wednesday to claim a place in the Olympic men’s curling final, where they will face Canada after the holders overpowered China in the other semi-final.

British skip David Murdoch took advantage of an error by Swedish counterpart Niklas Edin in the final end to seal a dramatic 6-5 victory with the last stone.

Canada proved too strong for China in the other game, surging to a comprehensive 10-6 win.

The men’s final will be played on Friday.

Canada will meet Sweden in Thursday’s women’s final, a re-run of the 2010 gold medal game from Vancouver.

Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Peter Rutherford

