Cyclist Millar named on British shortlist for road race

LONDON (Reuters) - David Millar, who admitted doping in 2004, was named on an eight-man shortlist of riders for Britain’s road race team at the London Olympics on Wednesday.

Millar was cleared to compete in the Games after the British Olympic Association’s lifetime ban on drug cheats was declared invalid by the Court of Arbitration for Sport in April.

The 35-year-old was banned for two years from 2004 to 2006 after admitting taking the blood booster EPO.

The other riders on the list, which will be reduced to five for the Games, were world champion Mark Cavendish, Bradley Wiggins, Steve Cummings, Chris Froome, Jeremy Hunt, Ian Stannard and Ben Swift.

Olympic champions Chris Hoy and Victoria Pendleton were included in the team for the track sprint.

The Olympics start on July 27.