Italy bobsledder Frullani tests positive in Sochi

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Italian bobsledder William Frullani has tested positive for a banned substance at the Sochi Winter Olympics and will not compete with the team, Italian officials said on Friday.

Frullani is the second athlete to test positive for drugs at the Games after German biathlete Evi Sachenbacher-Stehle.

The 34-year-old Frullani, a former track and field athlete, tested positive for the substance dymetylpentylamine, also found in nasal decongestants, and has left the village.

Italian officials said they had got the green light from the International Olympic Committee to replace Frullani in their four-man bobsleigh team with the competition starting on Saturday.

“The Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) now needs to sort out the composition of the bobsleigh team which Frullani was part of, to make it back up to four,” CONI said in a statement.

“They have requested that the athlete be replaced with the reserve Samuele Romanini and clearance for this has been received from the IOC.​”

Flavio Roda, the president of the Italian Winter Sports Federation (FISI), condemned Frullani for showing a “lack of respect to his team mates”.

“It is a great disappointment because these are things that shouldn’t happen in sport and also because our federation has always condemned doping,” he told Reuters.

”We still have to see what exactly happened. It is a bit premature to give a judgement, but what is for sure is that what is being done by this athlete is unacceptable.

”I don’t know exactly what this product is. It is a product which doesn’t enhance your output so it is even more annoying because it makes me think ‘how stupid’.

“If someone looks for something that is not natural to enhance their ability we need to condemn this in any way we can, and as a federation we can only condemn what he has done.”

Until Friday, Russia’s first Winter Games had not had a positive doping case.