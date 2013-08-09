FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2013 / 10:12 PM / 4 years ago

Rio doping lab suspended by WADA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - World anti-doping body WADA has suspended the accreditation of a testing laboratory in 2016 Olympic host city Rio de Janeiro.

“WADA has suspended the accreditation of the LAB DOP - LADETEC / IQ - UFRJ Doping Control Laboratory (LADETEC) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil,” a statement said on Friday.

“The suspension, which is effective as of August 8, 2013, prohibits the LADETEC from carrying out any WADA-related anti-doping activities.”

No reason was given for the suspension of the facility but WADA said the laboratory had not met the International Standard for Laboratories (ISL).

The LADETEC laboratory can appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) within 21 days.

Writing by Martyn Herman; Editing by Rex Gowar

