Plushenko equals long-standing record

Evgeny Plyushchenko celebrates with Russia's figure skating team on the podium during the flower ceremony at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - It was a long time coming but Yevgeny Plushenko, one of Russia’s most successful and popular Olympians, finally captured a second Olympic gold medal on Sunday when Russia won the inaugural figure skating team event at the Sochi Games.

Looking as revitalized as ever in his second comeback to the sport, the 31-year-old climbed back to the top of the winner’s podium, eight years after he won the men’s individual title at the 2006 Turin Olympics.

Plushenko also won silver medals in the individual event in 2002 and 2010 and with his gold in Sochi, he joined Swedish legend Gillis Grafstrom, from the 1920s and 1930s, as the only skaters to win four Olympic medals.

“It’s the first medal for Russia this Olympics. I love being first,” he said.

”I have such a great team around me: my wife, my coach, my choreographer, my manager.

“They help me so much and I skated for them, for my sons. I would love to have more medals.”

The Russian team was so powerful and won so easily that Plushenko didn’t need to skate his best and was able to skip some of his harder jumps and just enjoy the moment.

Although most countries used different skaters for each section in the team event, Plushenko skated both the men’s short and long programs, picking up 19 points from a maximum of 20.

With the crowd chanting his name from the moment he took to the ice then jumping to their feet in applause when he finished, it was just like old times for the Russian master.

“This means everything to me,” he said. “I am very happy of course with my performance and that of our team.”

Evgeny Plyushchenko celebrates with Russia's figure skating team after the flower ceremony at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

For Plushenko, the gold medal was as much a reward for perseverance as for his magic on the ice.

Plagued by injuries, he has undergone at least a dozen operations and taken two long breaks, the first after the Turin Olympics, then the second after the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

His latest comeback was not without controversy though, as he got picked in the Russian team ahead of the man who beat him at the national trials, Maxim Kovtun.

But he justified his selection with an inspired performance and still has the individual event still to come, if his aching body can hold up long enough after the team event was added to the Olympic program for the first time.

“I‘m going to compete. I want to skate. I want to skate my best performance,” he said.

“I have a triple axel-triple flip combination in my pocket, which is a great combination and one which no one else in the world has done.”

And Plushenko may not be finished event after these Olympics. Despite being old by skating standards, he hasn’t ruled out the prospect of competing at a fifth Olympics in four years time.

“I will be just 35-years-old. No one has ever done it before. Why not? ” he said.

”Perhaps I should try, don’t know.

“First I have to rest and talk to the doctors, perhaps implant some more stuff into my back. First I have to rest though and be with my family.”