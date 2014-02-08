FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lipnitskaya lights up team event for Russia
Sections
Featured
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
U.S.
Trump keeps pressing NFL, praises NASCAR
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 8, 2014 / 6:31 PM / 4 years ago

Lipnitskaya lights up team event for Russia

Pritha Sarkar

2 Min Read

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Russian teenager Julia Lipnitskaya made a spectacular debut at the Sochi Olympics on Saturday, upstaging her older rivals to leave the host-nation in a strong position to win the inaugural figure skating team event.

Lipnitskaya, who at 15 is the youngest skater in the competition, showed that her surprise victory at last month’s European Championships was no fluke as she easily outclassed Japan’s twice former world gold medalist Mao Asada in the women’s short program.

She nailed a soaring triple-Lutz triple-toeloop combination and her spins were so fast that she almost disappeared into a blur, leaving the fans hollering in appreciation.

Her score of 72.90 earned Russia a maximum 10 points and left the hosts perched at the top of the standings with 37 points at the halfway point of the competition.

Asada’s love-hate relationship with the triple Axel continued as she fell on her hands and knees following the jump to finish a distant third with 64.07, but still enough to get Japan into the next stage.

Italy’s Carolina Kostner, the 2012 world champion, was second overall with 70.84, enabling her team to leapfrog France and China and advance to the free skate segment.

Canada (32), United States (27), Japan (24) and Italy (23) all joined Russia by qualifying for the second section of the competition.

France, China, Germany, Ukraine and Britain were all eliminated after failing to make the cut.

Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Julian Linden

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.