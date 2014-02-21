Chu chosen as U.S. flagbearer for Sochi closing ceremony

Team USA's Monique Lamoureux, Megan Bozek, Meghan Duggan, Julie Chu and Brianna Decker (L-R) stand dejected after losing their women's gold medal ice hockey game against Canada at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Julie Chu has been selected to carry the United States flag in Sunday’s closing ceremony at the Sochi Winter Olympics.

A member of the women’s ice hockey team who won the silver medal, the 31-year-old was given the honor after a vote by other members of the United States squad.

“I‘m completely humbled and kind of in shock. I never imagined that this would happen, especially knowing how strong the U.S. delegation is,” Chu said in a statement released by the United States Olympic Committee.

“Our team has so many inspiring athletes who I’ve gotten a chance to root for. This is special and I don’t take it lightly. Thank you for this great honor.”

Chu was competing at her fourth Olympics, dating back to 2002, and has won medals each time, collecting three silvers and a bronze.

She looked poised to win an elusive gold in Sochi when her team led Canada 2-0 in Thursday’s final with less than four minutes left.

But her dreams were shattered when the Canadians scored two late goals to force the game into overtime before clinching the gold on Marie-Philip Poulin’s goal.

