FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French president will not attend Sochi Games: minister
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
December 15, 2013 / 3:15 PM / 4 years ago

French president will not attend Sochi Games: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

French President Francois Hollande speaks at the town hall in Remire-Montjoly December 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ronan Lietar

PARIS (Reuters) - Neither President Francois Hollande nor any top French official will attend the 2014 Winter Olympics in Russia’s Sochi, Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said on Sunday.

Fabius offered no explanation for the move.

The decision to hold the Winter Olympics in Russia has been criticized in France due to concerns about human rights abuses and a law passed in June that bans “gay propaganda” which critics say discriminates against homosexuals.

“There are no plans to attend,” Fabius told Europe 1 radio, referring to Hollande and himself. “Top French officials have no plans to be there.”

German President Joachim Gauck’s office announced last week that he would not be attending the Games and the government’s human rights commissioner praised Gauck’s decision as a “wonderful gesture”.

Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Janet Lawrence

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.