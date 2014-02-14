Freestyle-China's golden hopes crash land on Sochi slope

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - China once again failed to turn their dominance of women’s freestyle skiing aerials into Olympic gold on Friday when Li Nina and Xu Mengtao both failed to nail their landings in the Sochi Games final.

Hopes of a second gold medal in the snow for the world’s most populous nation were high when Li, silver medalist at the last two Games, and world champion Xu, the dominant skier over the last four years, both reached the final four.

Getting both skis down safely on the steep incline of the landing slope after twisting and turning six meters in the air is easier said than done, though, and both were found wanting.

Li’s final jump ended in an explosion of snow and skis, while Xu just about kept her backside off the ground but only by trailing her hand on the ground, injuring it in the process.

Xu, whose strong hopes of gold in Vancouver four years ago were also ended by a botched landing on her final jump, had to settle for silver behind Alla Tsuper of Belarus.

“This is the fourth silver medal China has won in aerials at the Olympic Winter Games,” said the 23-year-old world champion.

”The last jump was less than satisfactory. During the landing I had a misjudgment and the quality of snow was not that good, so it was difficult to stop.

”I didn’t quite get used to the slope here because it is steeper than what we have in the U.S. where we train.

“So I feel really sad, it was a shame.”

Li, who injured her leg in her more spectacular crash, confirmed that the Sochi Olympics would be her last.

“I retired after Vancouver 2010 because of my injuries and age, but I came back,” the 31-year-old said.

“I did my best, and reached the superfinal. It’s a shame that I didn’t win a medal.”

China have high hopes of gold in the men’s aerials to match the breakthrough title won by Han Xiaopeng at the 2006 Olympics, but for the women it is back to the drawing board.

“There were a lot of unpredictable factors in the competition,” said team coach Ji Dong.

“The difficulty level keeps going up, but this is the meaning of the Olympic Games.”