Freestyle: Switzerland's Lambert injured in training fall

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - Swiss freestyle skier Christopher Lambert suffered a heavy fall in training at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park on Sunday and may miss the men’s aerials event.

The 26-year-old, whose older brother Thomas is also taking part in the event, was conscious when he was carried off the course on a stretcher having suffered a suspected dislocated right elbow. He was taken to hospital for further treatment.

Lambert’s was one of a number of injuries over the weekend at the venue, with Russian ski cross athlete Maria Komissarova needing back surgery following a serious training accident on Saturday.

In Sunday’s snowboard cross event, Norway’s Helene Olafsen suffered a serious knee injury and American Jackie Hernandez had to withdraw from the competition after getting concussed on her first run.

The men’s aerial event will take place on Monday.