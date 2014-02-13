FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mild weather forces cancellation of aerials practice
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
February 13, 2014 / 2:41 PM / 4 years ago

Mild weather forces cancellation of aerials practice

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - Practice for the Olympic men’s freestyle skiing aerials event at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park was cancelled on Thursday because of the unseasonably warm weather at the Winter Games, organizers said.

The men were scheduled to practice on Thursday evening but had to make way for the women, whose competition starts on Friday.

“The ladies were scheduled to practice this afternoon but in (temperatures of) plus 14 (degrees Celsius) we can’t get the snow to get hard,” Joe Fitzgerald of the International Ski Federation (FIS) told Reuters.

”The snow only gets hard after dark. The men have two full days of practice before their competition so we have to prioritize the women.

“I‘m under thermal stress.”

Fitzgerald said his team were also focusing efforts on cleaning up the halfpipe before that freestyle skiing event began on Tuesday.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.