Mild weather forces cancellation of aerials practice

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - Practice for the Olympic men’s freestyle skiing aerials event at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park was cancelled on Thursday because of the unseasonably warm weather at the Winter Games, organizers said.

The men were scheduled to practice on Thursday evening but had to make way for the women, whose competition starts on Friday.

“The ladies were scheduled to practice this afternoon but in (temperatures of) plus 14 (degrees Celsius) we can’t get the snow to get hard,” Joe Fitzgerald of the International Ski Federation (FIS) told Reuters.

”The snow only gets hard after dark. The men have two full days of practice before their competition so we have to prioritize the women.

“I‘m under thermal stress.”

Fitzgerald said his team were also focusing efforts on cleaning up the halfpipe before that freestyle skiing event began on Tuesday.