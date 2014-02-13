Frenchman Bonnaire a faller at the first

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - Targeting the sort of mid-80s score needed to make the first Olympic skiing slopestyle final on Thursday, Jules Bonnaire launched himself aggressively off the gate - only to come undone at the very first obstacle.

The Frenchman’s score of 2.20 out of 100 on his first run was the lowest in qualifying but, reflecting the have-a-go attitude of the freestyle skiing fraternity, the 22-year-old was not the slightest bit embarrassed.

“I fell on the first feature and I was the only one to do that,” he told Reuters at the bottom of the slope at Rosa Khutor Extreme Park. “But it was a really good experience, really fun and I appreciate everything. It was really fun and crazy.”

The Frenchman managed to claw himself up the standings by whirling and flipping to a 40.00 on his second run, finishing third last in the 32-man field.

That left Switzerland’s Luca Schuler at the bottom of the slopestyle pile with a best score of 6.80.