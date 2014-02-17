Freestyle: British halfpipe contender Cheshire out of hospital

Fans of Russia are seen in the spectator stands amidst thick fog at the Laura Cross Country Ski and Biathlon Center during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - British freestyle skiing halfpipe medal contender Rowan Cheshire was released from hospital on Monday after spending the night under observation for concussion she sustained in a fall in training.

The teenager fell on her face at the Extreme Park halfpipe on Sunday and was knocked unconscious for several minutes before being carried away on a stretcher in a neck brace.

“Cheshire will be discharged today after the doctors were happy with her progress,” said a Team GB statement.

”She will return to the athlete’s Mountain Village where she will be looked after by team medical staff.

“Her progress will be monitored on a day to day basis as is standard with concussion and a determination regarding her ability to compete will be made later this week.”

Cheshire posted a picture of her bloodied face on Twitter (twitter.com/Rowan_C_) along with the message: “Wasn’t the best day yesterday, still don’t remember much! Thanks everyone for the lovely messages.”

The 18-year-old was considered an outside chance of a medal at the Sochi Games after becoming the first British woman to win halfpipe gold at a World Cup event in Calgary in January.

The women’s halfpipe takes place on Thursday.