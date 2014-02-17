FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Freestyle: British halfpipe contender Cheshire out of hospital
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 17, 2014 / 12:30 PM / 4 years ago

Freestyle: British halfpipe contender Cheshire out of hospital

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Fans of Russia are seen in the spectator stands amidst thick fog at the Laura Cross Country Ski and Biathlon Center during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - British freestyle skiing halfpipe medal contender Rowan Cheshire was released from hospital on Monday after spending the night under observation for concussion she sustained in a fall in training.

The teenager fell on her face at the Extreme Park halfpipe on Sunday and was knocked unconscious for several minutes before being carried away on a stretcher in a neck brace.

“Cheshire will be discharged today after the doctors were happy with her progress,” said a Team GB statement.

”She will return to the athlete’s Mountain Village where she will be looked after by team medical staff.

“Her progress will be monitored on a day to day basis as is standard with concussion and a determination regarding her ability to compete will be made later this week.”

Cheshire posted a picture of her bloodied face on Twitter (twitter.com/Rowan_C_) along with the message: “Wasn’t the best day yesterday, still don’t remember much! Thanks everyone for the lovely messages.”

The 18-year-old was considered an outside chance of a medal at the Sochi Games after becoming the first British woman to win halfpipe gold at a World Cup event in Calgary in January.

The women’s halfpipe takes place on Thursday.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.