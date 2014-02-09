FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Frenchman Colas out of moguls with injury
Sections
Featured
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Puerto Rico
Travelers swamp Puerto Rico's main airport; dam on verge of collapse
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
February 9, 2014 / 7:41 PM / 4 years ago

Frenchman Colas out of moguls with injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Guilbaut Colas of France competes during the Men's Moguls qualifying at the FIS Freestyle World Championships in Park City, Utah, February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - Frenchman Guilbaut Colas has pulled out of the moguls event at the Sochi Olympics due to a serious knee injury, his team said on Sunday.

“An MRI confirmed that Guilbaut Colas has torn a ligament in his left knee,” the French team said in a statement.

Colas, who had finished sixth in the event at the Vancouver Olympics, sustained the injury during training on Sunday.

Colas, the 2011 world champion, was among the medal contenders for Monday’s moguls event at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.