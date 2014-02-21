Freestyle: German Woerner injured in horror crash

From L-R: Canada's Georgia Simmerling, Germany's Anna Woerner and Australia's Sami Kennedy-Sim compete during the women's freestyle skiing skicross eighth-finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - German Anna Woerner was taken off the Olympic women’s freestyle skiing cross course on a stretcher on Friday after a violent fall during the quarter-finals of the event.

The 24-year-old’s left leg appeared to give way on impact as she hit the icy landing slope after losing control over a big jump.

She turned cartwheels before coming to rest and received lengthy medical attention on the course.

Last week, Russian Maria Komissarova broke her back during practice for the ski cross event at the Rosa Khutor Extreme Park.