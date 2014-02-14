FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lassila bounces back to make aerials final
February 14, 2014 / 3:56 PM / 4 years ago

Lassila bounces back to make aerials final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Australia's Lydia Lassila crashes during the women's freestyle skiing aerials qualification round at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - Olympic champion Lydia Lassila bounced back from a crash landing on her first jump to qualify for the women’s aerials Olympic final at the second attempt on Friday.

Australian Lassila and Chinese rival Xu Mengtao were among a host of fallers in the first round, but both redeemed themselves in the second, taking first and second places respectively to reach the final.

Li Nina, 2010 Olympic silver medalist, finished in second place in the first round behind America’s Ashley Caldwell to qualify directly for the final, which takes place later on Friday evening.

With Cheng Shuang also qualifying directly from the first round, China will have three representatives in the final, with a fourth Chinese athlete, Zhang Xin, missing out by just 0.03 of a point in the second qualifying round.

Reporting By Philip O'Connor, editing by Ed Osmond

