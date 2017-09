First placed David Wise of the U.S. reacts during the men's freestyle skiing halfpipe finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - David Wise of the United States won the men’s freestyle skiing halfpipe gold medal at the Sochi Olympics on Tuesday.

Mike Riddle of Canada took the silver, while the bronze went to Kevin Rolland of France.