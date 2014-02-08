Freestyle-Injured Voison out of Sochi Olympics

ROSA KHUTOR, Russia (Reuters) - American freestyle skier Maggie Voisin withdrew from the Sochi Winter Olympics on Saturday after injuring her ankle in training.

The 15-year-old was entered in the women’s ski slopestyle, which will start on Tuesday, but withdrew following a heavy fall in Friday’s practice session.

Team officials said she would not recover in time to participate in the qualifying rounds, ruining her chance to become the youngest U.S. winter Olympian since Kay Lunda competed in speedskating aged 14 in 1972.

“Maggie distinguished herself as one of the top slopestyle athletes in the world in qualifying for Team USA,” Luke Bodensteiner, executive vice president for athletics for the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association, said in a statement.

“We’re disappointed for her in being unable to start but have great respect for what she accomplished to get here.”

Bodensteiner said there was not enough time to find a replacement for Voison, who won a silver medal in the Winter X Games last month and was one of four Americans in the event at Sochi.