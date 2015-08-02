FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Frisbee' comes of age, earns Olympic recognition
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 2, 2015 / 1:55 PM / 2 years ago

'Frisbee' comes of age, earns Olympic recognition

Karolos Grohmann

2 Min Read

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - The sport of flying disc, commonly known as “frisbee”, was officially recognized as an Olympic sport by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Sunday, opening the way for it to try and join the Games’ program in the future.

After meeting all the criteria to become an Olympic sport, including having 62 national federations and gender equality, the World Flying Disc Federation (WFDF) was given the nod at the 128th IOC Session session in the Malaysian capital.

“This is an incredible milestone in the 30-year history of WFDF and a further important step for our international federation in the development of our sport worldwide,” WFDF president Robert Rauch said in a statement.

“There could be no bigger anniversary present to WFDF, which was launched in August 1985.”

While Olympic recognition opens the door to some funding from the IOC, participation in the Olympic Games is years away and involved intense competition from many other sports vying for entry.

The sport became popular in the 1960s and 70s and the WFDF now holds major championships in several events including Ultimate Frisbee, Beach Ultimate and field events.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.