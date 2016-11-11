World number one might be a step too far, says Wawrinka
A lack of year round consistency is likely to ensure that three-times grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka does not topple Britain's Andy Murray from the top of the rankings, the Swiss has said.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) will distribute more than $500 million to national bodies over the next few years, it announced on Thursday.
The IOC said the amount was an increase from the $439 million dispersed over the 2013-16 period.
The funds, officially known as the Olympic Solidarity 2017-2020 Quadrennial Plan, represent a share of the broadcast revenue from the 2016 Rio Summer Games and 2018 PyeongChang Winter Games.
"This increase shows that the athletes remain at the heart of all our activity," said Pere Miró, Deputy Director General for Relations with the Olympic Movement and Director of Olympic Solidarity.
The program's aim is to assist National Olympic Committees with athlete development, training of coaches and sports administrators, and to promote Olympic values.
Two new programs have also been proposed -- Refugee Athlete Support and Athletes' Career Transition.
SAN FRANCISCO California's budget watchdog on Thursday gave its blessing to Los Angeles' bid to host the 2024 Olympic games, saying its a "low-cost, low-risk" approach will not require building major new venues and will not subject the state to excessive financial risk.
SAO PAULO The Haas Formula One team are hoping to announce their 2017 driver lineup within days after reports that Denmark's Kevin Magnussen is set to join from Renault in place of Mexican Esteban Gutierrez.