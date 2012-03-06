FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Welcome to London? Don't shake on it
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 6, 2012 / 4:20 PM / in 6 years

Welcome to London? Don't shake on it

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain adopted a more hands-on approach to the London Olympics on Tuesday after playing down fears that athletes could damage their chances by picking up germs from visiting rivals and officials.

The British Olympic Association (BOA) defended itself against headlines suggesting it risked causing offence with advice that British athletes should not shake hands for reasons of hygiene.

“It’s just basic, common sense. We are simply reminding athletes to take common-sense measures, such as washing their hands and using hand foam, to reduce the risk of catching a bug,” said a BOA spokeswoman.

”It’s the same type of advice many employers give to their employees.

“As an official policy, we are not advising our athletes to avoid shaking hands with people.”

The BOA’s chief medical officer Ian McCurdie had told reporters at a recent briefing that minimizing illness and avoiding bugs was of paramount importance in the run-up to the Games that start on July 27.

Asked whether that meant avoiding handshakes, he replied: ”I think, within reason, yes. I think that’s not such a bad thing to advise.

“The difficulty is when you have got some reception and you have got a line of 20 people that you have never met before and you’ve got to shake hands with,” he added.

He also suggested that “maybe adopting the Japanese way and just bowing rather than shaking hands” might be a solution.

McCurdie said the risk at a home Games was greater than others because British athletes would come into contact with far more people than if they were staying in the confines of an Olympic village overseas.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.