Rio courts clear ex-IOC executive to leave Brazil on bail

Former top European member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Patrick Hickey, leaves a police station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 6, 2016.

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The former head of the European Olympic Committee Patrick Hickey can retrieve his passport from Brazilian authorities and return to Ireland once he posts bail of 1.5 million reais ($440,000), a court representative in Rio de Janeiro said on Wednesday.

Hickey was detained during the Olympic Games in Rio in August as part of an investigation into an illegal ticket-scalping ring. He was released from jail on the condition that he give up his passport and remain in Brazil.

($1 = 3.42 reais)