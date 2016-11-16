FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Rio courts clear ex-IOC executive to leave Brazil on bail
#Sports News
November 16, 2016 / 9:20 PM / 9 months ago

Rio courts clear ex-IOC executive to leave Brazil on bail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Former top European member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Patrick Hickey, leaves a police station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 6, 2016.Ricardo Moraes

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - The former head of the European Olympic Committee Patrick Hickey can retrieve his passport from Brazilian authorities and return to Ireland once he posts bail of 1.5 million reais ($440,000), a court representative in Rio de Janeiro said on Wednesday.

Hickey was detained during the Olympic Games in Rio in August as part of an investigation into an illegal ticket-scalping ring. He was released from jail on the condition that he give up his passport and remain in Brazil.

($1 = 3.42 reais)

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
