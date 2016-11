New F1 owner Liberty Media looks to expand number of races

BARCELONA Liberty Media is looking to expand the number of Formula One races, hoping to cash in on the glamorous appeal of its newly acquired asset, chief executive Greg Maffei said on Wednesday. Formula One has a record-equalling 21 races this season and teams have historically been reluctant to go beyond that number, but Maffei told investors at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecoms conference that there was room for more.