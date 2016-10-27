FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Ex-IOC executive Hickey's lawyers request return of passport
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 27, 2016 / 11:20 PM / 10 months ago

Ex-IOC executive Hickey's lawyers request return of passport

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Former top European member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Patrick Hickey, leaves a police station in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, September 6, 2016.Ricardo Moraes

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian prosecutors are analyzing a request by lawyers for the former head of the European Olympic Committee Patrick Hickey to return his passport, a move that could allow him to return home to Ireland, a court spokesman said on Thursday.

Hickey was detained in Rio de Janeiro in August during the Olympics Games in connection with an investigation into an illegal ticket-scalping ring.

The former head of the Olympic Council of Ireland (OCI), who was released from prison in late August, has maintained he is innocent of all charges.

"Judge Juliana Leal de Melo, of the tribunal of major events, confirmed the request was made by the Irishman's lawyers," the court spokesperson said. "It has been sent to prosecutors for analysis."

Police accuse Hickey of operating the ring with Dublin-based PRO10 Sports Management to funnel tickets intended for use by the Irish Olympic committee, and not authorized for resale, to international sports hospitality company THG Sports.

All those named in the case have denied wrongdoing.

Reporting by Rodrigo Viga, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.