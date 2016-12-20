Swedish skier Holmlund in coma after training crash

Sweden's Anna Holmlund skies during the women's qualification round at the FIS Ski Cross World Cup in Are, February 13, 2015.

ROME (Reuters) - Olympic ski cross bronze medalist Anna Holmlund of Sweden was put in a medically-induced coma after sustaining a head injury in a training accident in Italy, Scandinavian media reported on Monday.

According to the Expressen newspaper, the 29-year-old crashed while training in Bolzano ahead of Tuesday's FIS World Cup competition in Innichen in northern Italy.

"It has been established she has some small bleeding on the brain and she was operated on," Swedish ski cross sporting director Joar Baatelson was quoted as saying.

Holmlund, who is second in the World Cup rankings, finished third at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi.

(This version of the story corrects to ski cross from cross-country skiing)