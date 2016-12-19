Marrone made interim head coach of Jaguars replacing Bradley
Doug Marrone was named interim head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday following Sunday's firing of Gus Bradley.
ROME Olympic cross-country skiing bronze medalist Anna Holmlund of Sweden was put in a medically-induced coma after sustaining a head injury in a training accident in Italy, Scandinavian media reported on Monday.
According to the Expressen newspaper, the 29-year-old crashed while training in Bolzano ahead of Tuesday's FIS World Cup competition in Innichen in northern Italy.
"It has been established she has some small bleeding on the brain and she was operated on," Swedish cross-country sporting director Joar Baatelson was quoted as saying.
Holmlund, who is second in the World Cup rankings, finished third at the 2014 Olympics in Sochi.
(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
(The Sports Xchange) - Quarterback Tom Brady led four scoring drives -- two after turnovers -- and New England's defense kept the Denver Broncos out of the end zone Sunday in a 16-3 victory that clinched the Patriots' eighth straight AFC East title and the playoff berth that goes with it.
(The Sports Xchange) - LaMarcus Aldridge scored 22 points in 26 minutes of play and Manu Ginobili added a season-high 17 points off the bench as the San Antonio Spurs manhandled the New Orleans Pelicans 113-100 on Sunday at the AT&T Center, winning their fourth straight game.