List of summer Olympic Games host cities

(Reuters) - List of host cities for the modern summer Olympics after Tokyo was awarded the 2020 Games on Saturday.

1896 - Athens

1900 - Paris

1904 - St Louis

1908 - London

1912 - Stockholm

1924 - Paris

1928 - Amsterdam

1932 - Los Angeles

1936 - Berlin

1948 - London

1952 - Helsinki

1956 - Melbourne

1960 - Rome

1964 - Tokyo

1968 - Mexico City

1972 - Munich

1976 - Montreal

1980 - Moscow

1984 - Los Angeles

1988 - Seoul

1992 - Barcelona

1996 - Atlanta

2000 - Sydney

2004 - Athens

2008 - Beijing

2012 - London

2016 - Rio de Janeiro

2020 - Tokyo