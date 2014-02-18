FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Latvia sink Switzerland to reach quarter-finals
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
February 18, 2014 / 7:52 PM / 4 years ago

Latvia sink Switzerland to reach quarter-finals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Latvia's players celebrate defeating Switzerland in their men's qualification round ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Latvia claimed their first Olympic win in 12 years by beating Switzerland 3-1 to reach the quarter-finals of the Winter Games men’s ice hockey competition on Tuesday.

Latvia’s first victory since the 2002 Salt Lake City Olympics set up a final-eight clash with defending champions Canada on Wednesday.

The Swiss, who gave up only one goal during preliminary- round play, surrendered twice that many to Latvia in the opening period when Oskars Bartulis and Lauris Darzins beat Jonas Hiller.

Switzerland pulled one back in the second when Martin Pluss one-timed a shot from the slot past Edgars Masalskis but Latvia sealed the long-awaited win when Darzins notched his second of the night into an empty net with a minute left to play.

Reporting by Steve Keating, Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.