Russia reach quarter-finals with win over Norway
February 18, 2014 / 2:56 PM / 4 years ago

Russia reach quarter-finals with win over Norway

Steve Keating

1 Min Read

Norway's goalie Lars Haugen makes a save against Russia's Alexander Ovechkin during the third period of their men's qualification round ice hockey game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Russia battled into the quarter-finals of the Olympic men’s ice hockey competition on Tuesday with a 4-0 win over Norway that did little to inspire the host nation’s gold medal hopes.

Russia will next faceoff against Finland on Wednesday for a spot in the semi-finals but the hard fought victory over winless Norway will not have provided much of a confidence boost.

An enthusiastic flag-waving capacity crowd filled the futuristic Bolshoy Ice Dome expecting a rout against the Norwegians but spent most of the game on the edge of their seats.

Despite having some of the world’s top attacking talent, Russia could manage just four goals against the minnows, Alexander Radulov scoring twice, including one into an empty net, while Ilya Kovalchuk and Alexei Tereshenko had the other tallies.

Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
