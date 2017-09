Canada's players congratulate goalie Carey Price after Canada defeated Team USA in their men's ice hockey semi-final game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Canada beat the United States 1-0 in the Sochi Olympic men’s ice hockey semi-final on Friday.

The Canadians will face Sweden in Sunday’s final.