Ice hockey: "Finnish Flash" Selanne set for sixth Games

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Veteran ice hockey player Teemu Selanne is set to appear at his sixth Olympic Games after he was included in Finland’s 25-man squad for the Winter Olympics in Sochi.

Nicknamed the “Finnish Flash”, the 43-year-old Anaheim Ducks winger has won one silver and two bronze medals in his five previous Olympic campaigns, and was named best forward at the 2006 Games.

General manager Jari Kurri told Finnish TV station YLE that he expects Selanne to be a huge asset in the tournament, despite his modest start to the NHL season.

“It’s certain he will ignite. I think he’s been waiting for the Olympics since the summer and he’s worked hard. He’s not happy with his ineffectiveness and the lesser role he has in his club side, but in the national team he has a greater role to fill,” Kurri said.

There was no place in the squad for four-time Olympian Saku Koivu.

Finland open their campaign against Austria on February 13 before taking on Canada and Norway in Group B.