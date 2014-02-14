FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Finland tops Norway to stay perfect in Sochi
February 14, 2014 / 8:17 PM / 4 years ago

Finland tops Norway to stay perfect in Sochi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Finland's Lasse Kukkonen (L) and Jori Lehtera (R) congratulate goalie Kari Lehtonen (C) after defeating Norway in their men's preliminary round ice hockey game at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Finland’s Teemu Selanne became the oldest player to score a goal in the Winter Olympics when he netted the opener in his team’s 6-1 win over Norway at the Sochi Games on Friday.

The 41-year-old opened the scoring with his first goal of the tournament less than six minutes into the game, while Lauri Korpikoski found the net twice for the 2010 bronze medalists.

Finnish goalie Kari Lehtonen had his shutout bid spoiled when Norway’s Per-Age Skroder scored 61 seconds into the final period.

Finland’s win sets up a Sunday showdown with undefeated Canada for top spot in Group B.

Reporting by Frank Pingue; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
